Orgeron gives final updates before LSU vs Alabama

“He didn’t practice all week; he tried to practice today; there were some good things; we didn’t do too much with him," said Orgeron. "We still have 48 hours to go. We still feel that he’s going to play - a lot of rehab, a lot of rehab. He did some individual today. Ran around today, felt well. We didn’t push him too hard. Well, you know, we have JaCoby Stevens there. We have Kary Vincent that have played there. Those guys have played. We have a contingency plan of putting more guys in there if that doesn’t work but we plan on Grant playing. I think he’s going to play and I think he’s going to do well.”