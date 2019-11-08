Oil sheen on Moss Lake worries residents

“Wednesday, a bleeder valve on a flow line failed at Calcasieu Refining Company on Tank Farm Road. The leak was stopped quickly. Boom and pads were deployed to try to contain the escaped product, and a skimmer was brought in to remove oil that wound up in the Calcasieu River, although most of it did not leave the facility. An environmental cleanup contractor has come in to do the cleanup, and they have recovered 40.5 barrels of oil/water mix from the river. The product is a light sweet crude,” said Greg Langley, DEQ spokesman.