Multiple arrests made in Lake Charles prostitution sting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team), which included multiple local police and sheriff’s departments, has wrapped up a six month investigation targeting massage parlors for alleged prostitution yesterday, Nov. 7, 2019.
During their investigation the C.A.T. team says it learned that there were several business in the area that were operating as a massage parlors but were actually being used for prostitution.
The operation resulted in the arrest of 11 individuals from 6 massage parlors. Each of the suspects were arrested, booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center, and then released on misdemeanor summonses.
Asian Massage -
- Jing Yu, 36, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage
- Yuzhi He, 48, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage
Oriental Massage -
- Kai Wei, 54, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage
- Chunfang Wu, 52, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage
Ling Asian Massage -
- Yan Hun, 48, Seattle, WA – prostitution by massage
- Yan Ni, 48, Tacoma, WA – prostitution by massage & crimes against nature by solicitation
- Yan Linhui, 57, Tacoma, WA – letting a premise for prostitution
Relaxing Massage -
- Lin Yan, 46, Lake Charles – 2 counts of prostitution by massage
Rose Massage -
- Can Zhou, 37, Lake Charles – prostitution by massage & crimes against nature by solicitation
- Xic Shuqun, 36, Lake Charles - prostitution by massage & crimes against nature by solicitation
J&J Massage -
- Zhaohui Zhu, 47, Shreveport, LA – 2 counts of prostitution by massage
Included in the C.A.T team were the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, the Lake Charles Police Department, and the Iowa Police Department.
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Department says that their investigation is still ongoing and that more arrests are possible.
