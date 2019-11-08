LSU football releases hype video ahead of game against Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State University’s football team has released a hype video ahead of Saturday’s game at Alabama.
Alabama is always circled on the Tigers’ schedule, but this year, LSU is ranked No. 1 in the Ap Top 25 poll and Alabama is ranked No. 2. In the College Football Playoff Rankings, LSU is ranked second and Alabama is ranked third. Four teams make the playoffs. Ohio State is currently No. 1 and Penn State is No. 4.
LSU basketball great Shaquille O’Neal narrates the hype video, which you can watch below.
The game begins at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow. For a look at ticket prices click HERE.
President Donald Trump has also announced that he will attend the game in Tuscaloosa on Saturday afternoon.
