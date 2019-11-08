Louisiana sees second-highest state adoption levels on record

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPLC) - At the 21st Annual Adoption Celebration at the Governor’s Mansion on Nov. 7, 2019, the Department of Children and Family Services celebrated the 893 children who had been adopted by 661 families during 2019.
It was Louisiana’s second-highest number of adoptions on record, falling just short of the 912 adoptions recorded in 2018.
“It warms our hearts to know that almost 900 children will be spending Thanksgiving with permanent families. The fact that even more of them were teens and siblings gives us even more to celebrate. We’re grateful we were able to help build new lives for so many children and young people in Louisiana,” DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters said.
Adopted teens, age 13 to 17, made up a larger percentage of children adopted this year. 9% of all adoptions in Louisiana during 2019 were teens compared to 7% last year. The Department says that its work to make sure adoptions resulted in permanent homes has helped to boost this number.
Sibling adoptions also increased with 27% of adopting families choosing to adopt more than one child and 24.8% choosing to adopt siblings.
The DCFS gave special thanks to Wendy’s Wonderful Kids who helped take on challenging and complex cases like those with teens, sibling groups, and children with medical or special needs.
They also thanked the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption which aided the DCFS in strengthening Louisiana’s child welfare system by helping to increase the rate of children who were able to be adopted into permanent homes.
