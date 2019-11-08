Local community college professor named SBEA Post-Secondary Teacher of the Year

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A community college professor in Lake Charles was named the Southern Business Education Post-Secondary Teacher of the Year on Wednesday.
Dr. Marie Coleman, an assistant professor at SOWELA’s College of Business & Applied Technology, was awarded by the Southern Business Education Association (SBEA) for her outstanding contributions to business education.
“She is the type of instructor who invests a great deal of time and energy to ensure that her students understand the instructional material and can also apply the concepts in real-life employment situations,” said Dr. Niel Aspinwall, SOWELA Chancellor.
SOWELA Technical Community College provides traditional and distance learning for students pursuing associate degrees, technical diplomas and certificates. The School of Business and Applied Technology is one of the programs the college offers.
“Her dedication to the teaching profession along with the obvious love of her students has helped the enrollment in SOWELA’s School of Business and Applied Technology grow tremendously,” Aspinwall said.
Coleman was also elected to serve as the SBEA President in 2020, where she will oversee tasks and work with organization officials to increase membership and promote business education to middle, secondary and post-secondary students.
