Iowa man arrested in connection with shooting on Lambert Avenue

IOWA, La. (KPLC) - An Iowa man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Iowa on Monday, Oct. 28.
The shooting happened in the 400 block of Lambert Avenue, according to information from the Iowa Police Department.
Witnesses allegedly identified Johnny Fransaw, 19, as the shooter. The witnesses said Fransaw was involved in a verbal argument when he fired six to seven shots from a handgun at a juvenile.
Detectives with the Iowa Police Department, along with the Calcasieu Parish ACT Team, arrested Fransaw on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Fransaw was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal carrying and discharging of weapons; and resisting an officer.
Judge Sharon Wilson set bond at $31,500.
