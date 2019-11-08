Fort Polk honors veterans at annual Veterans Day program

FORT POLK, La. (KPLC) - Veterans day is next week and people across Louisiana are honoring those who have served our country.
On Thursday, over 200 people attended a Veterans Day celebration at Fort Polk today.
“Today’s event as every year is that we want to give honor and to remember our veterans for their service," Fort Polk Chief of Operation, Matthew West said.
Friends and family joined together to honor veterans from all branches who have served in WW II up to the present day.
“It meant a lot to me because we actually got to meet up with a lot of the people that we’ve served with in the past that we haven’t seen in a while," Army veteran Olen Ice said.
Ice served at Fort Polk before retiring in 2015. He said coming back to the base is bittersweet.
“The comradery between all of the service guys are the same," he said. "So, once we get together it’s emotional for all of us as a group.”
An emotional moment during the program- seeing WW II veteran Jessie Mahaffey in attendance.
“Most of the people that served in the military post World War II served because of those veterans," West said. “Those were people they looked up to growing up and [their] heroes.”
