FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A gumbo kind of day as temperatures turn abruptly cooler

The good news is that all the measurable rain continues to taper off with only patchy areas of drizzle continuing to be possible through mid-morning. Clouds won’t budge though and it’s the combination of the overcast sky and blustery northwesterly winds between 10 and 25 mph that will work with temperatures in the 50s to make for a full-fledged gumbo day all day today! For those heading out to high school football tonight, winds will be a little lighter with temperatures falling into the 40s at kickoff!