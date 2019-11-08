FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A gumbo kind of day as temperatures turn abruptly cooler

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - You may want to grab the raincoat out the door this morning as areas of patchy drizzle will continue to be possible through the morning commute, but you’ll definitely want to grab the heavier coat as colder temperatures build through the remainder of the morning and into the afternoon.
Officially the high temperature for Friday will go down as 64 which occurred earlier this morning, just after midnight, as temperatures have been steadily dropping through the rest of the morning and will continue to remain chilly, in the 50s, through the duration of the afternoon. You’ll want to grab a coat on the way out the door this morning as it won’t be warming up much this afternoon!
The good news is that all the measurable rain continues to taper off with only patchy areas of drizzle continuing to be possible through mid-morning. Clouds won’t budge though and it’s the combination of the overcast sky and blustery northwesterly winds between 10 and 25 mph that will work with temperatures in the 50s to make for a full-fledged gumbo day all day today! For those heading out to high school football tonight, winds will be a little lighter with temperatures falling into the 40s at kickoff!
The sun returns for the weekend with the cold start Saturday morning in the upper 30s warming into the lower 60s by afternoon. Lows in the 40s Sunday morning top out in the lower 70s by afternoon with a few clouds. An upper level disturbance will unfortunately bring widespread scattered showers and a few thunderstorms on Veterans Day, with rain chances up to 50% and highs on the Monday in the middle to upper 70s.
The strongest cold front by far of the season will push in late Monday night and drop temperatures into the upper 30s by Tuesday morning with highs on Tuesday in the 40s. Prepare for the likelihood of freezing temperatures Wednesday morning as lows drop into the middle to upper 20s across Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures could be below freezing for a few hours Tuesday night!
Wednesday will again be chilly with highs in the upper 40s but begin to rebound on Thursday on the heels of yet another chance of rain. The weather improves greatly by next Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lows around 40.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
