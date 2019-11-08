First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures stick around this weekend

This is going to be a strong cold front bringing in our coldest temperatures of the season. The good news is no severe weather is expected with the cold front at this time. A very cold air mass moves in dropping temperatures into the 30s to start Tuesday. Expect a cold pattern for the next week as sunshine doesn’t return in full force with cloudy skies likely behind this front. Depending on the cloud cover will greatly impact our temperatures. With cloud cover likely we’ll see temperatures only reaching the 50s through much of next week and overnight lows could be in the 30s to near freezing for several days.