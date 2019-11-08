First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures stick around this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Clouds beginning to clear for northern portions of the viewing area this will continue to slide to the southeast with all of southwest Louisiana likely clear by this evening. This will help to drop temperatures quickly after sunset falling through the 40s during the evening. Bundle up if you’re headed out for any Friday night plans -especially for Friday night football! Winds will continue out of the north making it feel even colder.
We’ll see winds calming overnight with temperatures falling back into the upper 30s to start our Saturday. Bundle up as you head out the door, but the good news is that the sun returns to help us warm up. Sun will be present all day tomorrow helping temperatures reach the mid 60s during the afternoon - so you might still need a light jacket through the afternoon. Clear skies continue overnight helping temperatures to fall back into the mid to low 40s.
Starting off Sunday still on the chilly side with lows in the mid 40s. Sun will stick around through much of the day helping temperatures warm into the low 70s. Clouds do start to build later in the evening ahead of our next cold front. This keeps overnight low a hair warmer in the mid 50s.
Monday we’ll start with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 50s. Cloud cover gradually increases during the afternoon as our next cold front continues to slide toward the area. Right now models keep the greatest chance for rain later in the evening into the overnight hours. Watch the forecast closely through the weekend as timing could change, but I think our safest bet will be late afternoon we could start seeing a few showers out ahead of the front.
This is going to be a strong cold front bringing in our coldest temperatures of the season. The good news is no severe weather is expected with the cold front at this time. A very cold air mass moves in dropping temperatures into the 30s to start Tuesday. Expect a cold pattern for the next week as sunshine doesn’t return in full force with cloudy skies likely behind this front. Depending on the cloud cover will greatly impact our temperatures. With cloud cover likely we’ll see temperatures only reaching the 50s through much of next week and overnight lows could be in the 30s to near freezing for several days.
