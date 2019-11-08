Cowboys visit Cajuns on Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese basketball team will continue its season-opening week away from home on Saturday when the Cowboys visit historic rival Louisiana-Lafayette at 7 p.m. in the Cajundome.
The game will stream live on ESPN+ (subscription needed) and will broadcast on the McNeese Radio Network (Cajun Radio 1470/1290 AM and CajunRadio.com).
McNeese (0-1) is coming off a season-opening, 75-65 loss at Western Michigan in a game that saw six new faces make their McNeese debuts, including junior A.J. Lawson who led the team with 21 points.
The Cowboys showed some grit when rallying from a 20-point second-half deficit and cut the margin to four points late, but was unable to knock in some shots towards the end while missing 10 free throws in the contest.
“Anytime you go on the road and play a good opponent that far away, it’s always a challenge,” said head coach Heath Schroyer. “I was really happy with the resolve we had as a team. Obviously, to come back and go on a 15-0 run on someone else’s court I think shows a lot.
“We played really well in spurts and then showed a lot of immaturity at times too. But I’m really encouraged about our group and we’re going to get better as the time goes by.”
McNeese and UL Lafayette will be meeting for the 95th time in the series but the Cajuns have had the upper hand as of late, winning the last four meetings.
UL Lafayette opened up its season with a 95-676 win over Loyola (N.O.) behind a 22-point outing from junior forward Jalen Johnson. The win marked head coach Bob Marlin’s 400th career victory as a Division I head coach.
“It’s a big game, right up the road,” said Schroyer about Saturday’s contest. “They’re a really good program. They’ve reloaded and are extremely athletic. They play at a really hard pace to keep up with. It’ll be another tough outing on the road but one we’re looking forward to. We’re taking it one day at a time, one game at a time.
The Cajuns finished 19-13 last season and were 10-4 at home. They return two starters and five letter winners from that squad with nine newcomers.
