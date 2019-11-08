Astros’ Bregman, Greinke and Springer win Silver Slugger Awards

Bregman, 25, hit .296 (164x554) with 37 doubles, 41 home runs, 112 RBI, five stolen bases and a 1.015 OPS (.423 OBP/.592 SLG) in 156 games for the Astros this season. He earned his second straight All-Star appearance (first start) and led the AL in WAR (8.4, Baseball-Reference) and walks (119). In the AL, he also ranked second in on-base percentage, third in OPS, third in slugging percentage, tied for third in homers, fourth in runs scored (122), fifth in RBI and sixth in strikeout rate (12%). Among AL third baseman, Bregman ranked first in homers, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS, while ranking second in batting average and RBI. This marks Bregman’s first career Silver Slugger Award and the second by an Astros third baseman in club history, also Morgan Ensberg in 2005.