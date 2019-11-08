Astros’ Bregman, Greinke and Springer win Silver Slugger Awards

HOUSTON, TX - Louisville Slugger announced Thursday that Houston Astros All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman and All-Star outfielder George Springer won the Silver Slugger Award, which names them as the top offensive player at their position in the American League in 2019. All-Star right-hander pitcher Zack Greinke was also named the National League’s best-hitting pitcher, despite being traded to the American League Astros in July.
Established in 1980, the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Awards are the top offensive honors in Major League Baseball. Managers and coaches of all 30 Major League teams vote for the players they feel are the best offensive producers at each position in both the American and National Leagues.
Bregman, 25, hit .296 (164x554) with 37 doubles, 41 home runs, 112 RBI, five stolen bases and a 1.015 OPS (.423 OBP/.592 SLG) in 156 games for the Astros this season. He earned his second straight All-Star appearance (first start) and led the AL in WAR (8.4, Baseball-Reference) and walks (119). In the AL, he also ranked second in on-base percentage, third in OPS, third in slugging percentage, tied for third in homers, fourth in runs scored (122), fifth in RBI and sixth in strikeout rate (12%). Among AL third baseman, Bregman ranked first in homers, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS, while ranking second in batting average and RBI. This marks Bregman’s first career Silver Slugger Award and the second by an Astros third baseman in club history, also Morgan Ensberg in 2005.
Springer, 29, batted .292 (140x479) with 20 doubles, 39 home runs, 96 RBI, six stolen bases and a .974 OPS (.383 OBP/.591 SLG) in 122 games for the Astros this season. He made his third consecutive All-Star appearance (second start). Springer becomes the second Astros outfielder to earn multiple Silver Slugger Awards, also Jose Cruz from 1983-1984. Among AL outfielders, Springer ranked third in slugging percentage, third in OPS, fourth in home runs, fourth in on-base percentage, fifth in batting average and sixth in runs scored (96).
Greinke, 35, hit .271 (13x48) with four doubles, three home runs, one triple, eight RBI and a .883 OPS (.300 OBP/.583 SLG) in 24 games in the NL for the Diamondbacks this season. He earned his second Silver Slugger Award in his career, the other came in 2013 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Among NL pitchers, Greinke ranked first in homers, tied for first in triples, tied for first in doubles, tied for second in hits and third in RBI.
There have been 12 Astros who have won a Silver Slugger Award: Bregman (2019) Springer (2017, 2019), second baseman Jose Altuve (2014-18), outfielder Carlos Lee (2007), third baseman Ensberg (2005), left-handed pitcher Mike Hampton (1999), outfielder Moises Alou (1998), first baseman Jeff Bagwell (1994, 1997, 1999), Craig Biggio (catcher in 1989, second baseman in 1994-95, 1997-98), first baseman Glenn Davis (1986), outfielder Cruz (1983-84) and shortstop Dickie Thon (1983).
