Ward 4 Fire District tax renewal on Nov. 16 election ballot

Ward Four Fire Protection Dist. No. Four - 9.760 Mills Continuation - BOC - 10 Yrs.Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Four Proposition(Millage Continuation)Shall Ward Four Fire Protection District No. Four of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, be authorized to continue, levy, and collect a maintenance tax not to exceed 9.760 mills on all property subject to taxation in the District for a period of ten (10) years from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2030, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $488,510.12 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining, and operating fire protection facilities and equipment, and paying salaries and fees of firemen, for fire protection within the District, said tax to represent an increase of 1.11 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2020 pursuant to an election held on May 1, 2010, such increase resulting from reappraisal in 2017?