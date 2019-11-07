Two students accused of making threats toward Barbe High School arrested

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding the two teens accused of threatening Barbe High School on Wednesday.
The two boys have been arrested and are facing charges of terrorizing, according to Kim Myers, with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office began investigating the incident around 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 6, after being notified about a threat made by two students at Barbe High, Myers said.
During the investigation, detectives say they learned the 14-year-old boys allegedly threatened to shoot up the school, Myers said. Detectives said one of the boys said he was going to shoot up the school after he went to a gun store and the other boy said he had a gun ready.
According to Myers, one of the boys was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center while the other was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Multi-Agency Resource Center.
Safe School Officers Josh Smith and Remy Miller, along with Det. Greg Jordan, are the lead investigators.
