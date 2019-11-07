SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 6, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 6, 2019.
Monet J Nicholas, 33, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Issha Sheveva Conway, 32, Westlake: Child endangerment.
Damien Jase Comeaux, 24, Iowa: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug.
Skyler Russell Sprayberry, 21, Westlake: Possession of stolen things; burglary (4 charges); theft under $1,000 (3 charges).
Jerry Len Campbell Jr., 37, St. Louis, MS: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; driver must be licensed; aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; reckless operation; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy.
Allen Ray Joseph Jr., 27, Sulphur: Contempt of court; 3rd offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer.
Brandi L Rosamore, 38, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Tiffany Nichole Saucier, 24, Jennings: ARDC detainer.
Juan Manuel Serrato, 41, Port Arthur, TX: First offense DWI.
Jeremy Cade Pate, 19, Lafayette: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon (2 charges); theft of a firearm; possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation (4 charges); instate detainer.
Wayne Moore Jr., 37, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender; failure to comply with sex offender identification.
Misty Kaye Rice, 43, Elton: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; hit & run driving; out of state detainer.
Shameka Shantary Fransaw, 37, Iowa: Public intimidation and retaliation.
Kody Ladelle Ardoin, 24, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Johnny Donte Fransaw, 19, Iowa: Contempt of court; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; aggravated assault with a firearm; resisting an officer.
Dre-von Jose Brown, 21, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
James Dewey Hall Jr., 62, Westlake: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Kayleigh Gambrelle Rausch-Spears, 27, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; resisting an officer by flight.
Dravin Jamar Edwards, 26, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges).
Dexter Olman Creel Jr., 53, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.