Sulphur teen survives hit-and-run over the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Over the weekend, a Sulphur High School senior on her way to buy a birthday present for her mom was the victim of a hit-and-run.
“I was just sitting at that red light and boom," 17-year-old Kaitlyn Rayborn said.
Rayborn was traveling east on U.S. 90 when she came to a stop at a red light.
“I remember... it was like a really loud noise and I had turned... then my car was just like pushed," she said.
According to Sulphur police, a vehicle rear-ended her, pushing her car across the intersection, before the driver drove off.
“It’s kind of been like every parent’s nightmare became a reality," said Jennifer Rayborn, Kaitlyn’s mom. “We got the phone call that she was in an accident, we showed up to the scene and saw the damages to her car and kind of immediately freaked out.”
The back end of the vehicle is completely smashed in. That same backseat is where Kaitlyn’s two younger siblings typically sit.
“Either to school, from school, to extra-curricular activities and they’re usually the ones in the backseat," Jennifer said. "Mainly my son in the backseat, so we’re just very thankful that he was not with her.”
While the accident was scary, Kaitlyn appreciates the complete strangers who did stop to help.
“Well, I want to thank the people that stayed because they didn’t have to do that," she said. "As soon as I pulled over they like ripped the door open and asked if I was okay.”
Sulphur police said the man responsible for the hit-and-run did turn himself in. Traffic Capt. Matt Cheaney said on average Sulphur police investigates 14 to 20 hit-and-run cases per month.
