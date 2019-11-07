State Police: Man throws duffel bag containing five pounds of marijuana out of window during vehicle chase

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man involved in a vehicle chase with Louisiana State Police threw a black duffel bag containing five pounds of marijuana out the window, authorities said.
The police began on I-10 East in Sulphur, traveled through Westlake, Lake Charles and Iowa before ending near Lacassine, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal.
The duffel bag was thrown out of the window near Westlake, Senegal said. When it was recovered by troopers, they discovered it was filled with marijuana.
Jerry Len Campbell Jr., 37, of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, was arrested on counts of improper lane usage; no driver’s license; flight from an officer; reckless operation of a vehicle; obstruction of justice; manufacturing or distribution of marijuana; and attempt and conspiracy. He is being held at Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Senegal said the chase began just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Troopers initially pulled over Campbell’s 2006 Suzuki Aerio for a traffic violation near the Cities Service exit in Sulphur. But Campbell then took off at a high rate of speed.
State police deployed tire deflation devices as the vehicle left Lake Charles, resulting in the vehicle eventually becoming disabled just east of Lacassine. The chase ended around 11:24 p.m.
