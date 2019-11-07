PACK THE TENT 2019: Food drive for Abraham’s Tent

November 7, 2019 at 4:24 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 5:16 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We need your help in supplying Abraham’s Tent with food for an entire year.

Come help us Pack the Tent! KPLC is holding a one-day food drive from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at Abraham’s Tent, located at 2424 Fruge Street.

Abraham’s Tent serves hundreds of hot meals a day.

REQUESTED ITEMS

Cleaning Supplies

· Dishwashing liquid

· Bleach

Paper Products

· Bathroom tissue

· Napkins

· Flat paper hand towels for bathroom dispensers

· Paper, foam or plastic plates

· Plastic cutlery

Seasonings

· Salt

· Black Pepper

· Red Pepper

· Garlic Powder

· Onions – fresh and powdered

Canned Goods

· Tomato sauce

· Green Beans

· Pork & Beans

· Black-eyed Peas

· Cream of Chicken soup

· Cream of Mushroom soup

· Canned fruit of any kind

· Any other canned vegetables

Condiments

· Mayonnaise

· Mustard

· Relish

· Salad Dressings

· Pickles

Dry Goods

· Rice Pasta

· Sugar

· Flour

Cooking Oil

· Any type

