PACK THE TENT 2019: Food drive for Abraham’s Tent

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We need your help in supplying Abraham’s Tent with food for an entire year.
Come help us Pack the Tent! KPLC is holding a one-day food drive from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, at Abraham’s Tent, located at 2424 Fruge Street.
Abraham’s Tent serves hundreds of hot meals a day.
REQUESTED ITEMS
Cleaning Supplies
· Dishwashing liquid
· Bleach
Paper Products
· Bathroom tissue
· Napkins
· Flat paper hand towels for bathroom dispensers
· Paper, foam or plastic plates
· Plastic cutlery
Seasonings
· Salt
· Black Pepper
· Red Pepper
· Garlic Powder
· Onions – fresh and powdered
Canned Goods
· Tomato sauce
· Green Beans
· Pork & Beans
· Black-eyed Peas
· Cream of Chicken soup
· Cream of Mushroom soup
· Canned fruit of any kind
· Any other canned vegetables
Condiments
· Mayonnaise
· Mustard
· Relish
· Salad Dressings
· Pickles
Dry Goods
· Rice Pasta
· Sugar
· Flour
Cooking Oil
· Any type
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.