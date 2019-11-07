McNeese’s second half run comes up short in 75-65 loss at Western Michigan

McNeese hit 47 percent from the field for the game (26 of 55) but was just 5 of 19 from 3-point range for 26 percent. But in the second half, the Cowboys at one point, hit 8 of 10 while putting together a 15-0 run after falling behind by 20. And on defense, McNeese held WMU to just 25 percent shooting in the half and 36 percent for the game (21 of 58).