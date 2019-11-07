FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder weather less than 24 hours away with some rain returning later today

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cold front is still on the way by this evening, with the main differences to the forecast being much lower rain totals by time the front gets to Southwest Louisiana this evening. In most locations, well under ½” of rain is expected, but unfortunately a few lingering showers could spill over into Friday morning before completely coming to an end.
Temperatures today ahead of the front will again warm up to near 80, and only look for a few spotty showers to be possible this afternoon with the best rain chances coming by early evening to coincide with the arrival of the front. Once the front moves through tonight, temperatures will steadily drop through the overnight hours and the day on Friday. Morning lows by tomorrow are back in the 40s with highs on Friday only in the lower 50s, especially since clouds will linger along with some light showers in the early morning hours.
Combining a blustery northeast wind between 10 and 25 mph at times, Friday has all the makings of an indoor gumbo kind of day with the raw and colder feel that will take a while for our bodies to readjust to. Don’t expect much of a warm-up at all tomorrow if you’re planning to be outdoors, even as the showers taper off. By Saturday morning, temperatures will start off in the lower 40s with lingering clouds early giving way to sunshine.
The weekend is shaping up to be a great one weather-wise, with sunshine returning Saturday and into Sunday as well as temperatures will be slightly warmer by the end of the weekend, back into the lower 70s by Sunday. Unfortunately, this times out with showers and possibly a few thunderstorms returning to the forecast by Veterans Day. Rain chances are back up to around 40% ahead of the strongest cold front the year to move through by Monday night.
Heading into next week, an even colder push of air is set to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, with rain showers ahead of this next storm system expected to arrive beginning Monday thanks to an upper level disturbance. Once the front moves through Monday night, temperatures will sharply drop through the day Tuesday with highs likely remaining in the 40s.
Models show any leftover rain ending before temperatures get cold enough for any wintry precipitation to be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday but get prepared for the coldest temperatures of the season. It may be necessary to protect against frozen water pipes in parts of Southwest Louisiana Tuesday night with lows getting into the 20s.
Temperatures only slightly moderate by the latter half of the week as another storm system approaches the area by next Thursday and Friday. This will keep temperatures cooler than average and the rainy pattern every few days in place. Timing of this next system though could again coincide with another decent weekend on tap.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.