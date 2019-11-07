FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder weather less than 24 hours away with some rain returning later today

Temperatures today ahead of the front will again warm up to near 80, and only look for a few spotty showers to be possible this afternoon with the best rain chances coming by early evening to coincide with the arrival of the front. Once the front moves through tonight, temperatures will steadily drop through the overnight hours and the day on Friday. Morning lows by tomorrow are back in the 40s with highs on Friday only in the lower 50s, especially since clouds will linger along with some light showers in the early morning hours.