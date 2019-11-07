First Alert Forecast: Cold air to start our Friday

We’ll start off our Friday with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. 40s to start the day and a very slow warm up through the afternoon. With that cloud cover expected to stick around for the majority of the day temperatures only reach the mid 50s with a wind chill factor as winds are out of the north/northeast through much of the day. As we head into the evening hours temperatures will fall into the mid 40s for Friday night football. Be sure to bundle up if you’re headed out for the evening with temperatures falling into the low 40s by early Saturday morning.