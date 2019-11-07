First Alert Forecast: Cold air to start our Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rain moving through southwest Louisiana with heavy to moderate rainfall likely for much of the area. We could also hear a few rumbles of thunder as this system moves through. Expect rain to stick around through the afternoon and into the evening hours before we see colder air funnel in behind this system.
We’ll start off our Friday with cloudy skies and cooler temperatures. 40s to start the day and a very slow warm up through the afternoon. With that cloud cover expected to stick around for the majority of the day temperatures only reach the mid 50s with a wind chill factor as winds are out of the north/northeast through much of the day. As we head into the evening hours temperatures will fall into the mid 40s for Friday night football. Be sure to bundle up if you’re headed out for the evening with temperatures falling into the low 40s by early Saturday morning.
Saturday the clouds will be clear and we’ll see lots of sunshine! Temperatures warm into the mid 60s thanks to the sunshine. Should be a nice day to spend outside enjoying the fall like weather. Lots of events around southwest Louisiana to enjoy the cooler temperatures. Just be sure to grab a jacket if you’re going to be outside for a longer period of time.
Sunday much of the same as temperatures fall into the mid to low 40s again to start the day so a jacket will be needed again. Thanks to lots of sunshine we’ll warm into the upper 60s near 70 degrees during the afternoon. Clouds start to build during the evening as our next cold front approaches the area.
The next front moves through on Monday bringing our next big chance for a cool down. This cool down is expected to be a drastic one with temperatures falling below freezing overnight for consecutive nights. Highs next week stay below our average in the low 70s! Long range forecasting is expecting this cooler weather to stick around for the next 6 to 10 days.
