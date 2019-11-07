DeRidder police: Man arrested in Nov. 1 fatal hit-and-run now faces additional charge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man who was arrested in the fatal hit-and-run crash on Nov. 1 that left one woman dead is now facing an additional charge of vehicular homicide, DeRidder police said Thursday.
William P. Cheatham, 30, is facing the additional charge of vehicular homicide in the death of 28-year-old Nika Maddox.
Under Louisiana law, the charge of vehicular homicide is applied when a driver involved in a fatal crash is under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
The accident happened on Nov. 1 around 7 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 190 and Azalea Street. Police said Maddox was walking westbound with a friend when she was struck and killed.
Deputy Chief Chris Rudy, spokesman for the DeRidder Police Department, said police identified Cheatham as the driver of the truck after it was found at an apartment complex in DeRidder.
He was initially booked into the Beauregard Parish jail for hit-and-run and possession of marijuana.
