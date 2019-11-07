Cowgirls set to face second-seeded NSU in SLC soccer semifinal

Friday's match will mark the third time that the instate rivals have met in the conference tournament. The Lady Demons topped the Pokes in 2000 while McNeese took down NSU in 2016. Northwestern State finished the regular season 11-7-2, and 8-2-1 in the SLC. The Cowgirls won 2-1 in the regular season battle in Natchitoches. In the match, newcomer, Briana Mascia and, third team all-conference selection, Havana Johnson were able to find the back of the net.