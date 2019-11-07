Cowgirls set to face second-seeded NSU in SLC soccer semifinal

LAKE CHARLES – The McNeese women's soccer team looks to repeat history as the No. 6 seed Cowgirls take on second-seeded Northwestern State at 4 p.m. in the semi-final round of the 2019 Southland Conference Tournament in Conway, Ark.
The Cowgirls (11-8-0, 6-5-0 SLC) advanced in the tournament after upsetting No. 3 seed Abilene Christian, 2-1, Wednesday afternoon. Junior Mariah Ruelas netted the game-winner in the 73rd minute to advance McNeese into the second round for the first time since 2016.
However, the Cowgirls' work is not done as they look to capture another historic moment. A win on Friday would move McNeese into the tourney championship for the first time since 2007. The Cowgirls were finalists in two consecutive title games from 2006-2007, winning the title in 2006.
If McNeese should happen to advance into the championship match on Sunday, it will be the first time since 2006 that a No. 6 seed would have advanced into the finals. The Cowgirls were the last squad to do so when they captured the tournament title with a 1-0 victory over Texas State.
Friday's match will mark the third time that the instate rivals have met in the conference tournament. The Lady Demons topped the Pokes in 2000 while McNeese took down NSU in 2016. Northwestern State finished the regular season 11-7-2, and 8-2-1 in the SLC. The Cowgirls won 2-1 in the regular season battle in Natchitoches. In the match, newcomer, Briana Mascia and, third team all-conference selection, Havana Johnson were able to find the back of the net.
The winner of Friday's match will face either No. 1 seed Lamar or No. 5 seed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Sunday's championship match slated to be broadcast on ESPN+ at 1:05 p.m.
Opening round and semifinal games of the tournament will be streamed live on the Southland Conference Digital Network, available at Southland.org/live and on the Southland Conference app.
In addition, fans can also get in-game updates as well as behind the scenes coverage of the Cowgirls by following @McNeeseSoccer on Twitter and McNeese Sports on Facebook.
