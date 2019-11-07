Cowgirls rally for 2-1 win over ACU to advance in SLC soccer tourney

CONWAY, Ark.- The third time was the charm for the McNeese Cowgirls in Wednesday’s first round of the 2019 Southland Conference Soccer Tournament when the No. 6-seeded Cowgirls rallied for two second-half goals to upsets No. 3 Abilene Christian.
The win advances McNeese to Friday's semifinal round against No. 2 Northwestern State, a 3-0 winner over Sam Houston State. That game will kick off at 4 p.m. and will stream live on the Southland Digital Network.
The victory came after the two teams met up for the third straight year in the tournament first round with ACU winning the previous two and knocking the Cowgirls from the tournament.
The Cowgirls got revenge on the defending tournament champs with goals from Mariah Ruelas and Rachel Young, who came off the bench to net scores within 10 minutes of each other - Ruelas' in the 64th minute to tie the game at 1-1 then Young with the game-winner in the 74th minute.
FIRST HALF
The Pokes came out strong by keeping the majority of the possession and earning three shots and two corners in the first eight minutes of play. The Cowgirls fought hard for every ball but were not able to convert their efforts into a goal. ACU would start the half playing patient and would allow McNeese to play in its attacking third for the majority of the first period.
SECOND HALF
McNeese would return to the pitch not as dominate as they began. The Wildcats would control possession to start the second period.
58’- Abilene’s Caylen Wright would score the first goal of the match on an assist from Christina Arteaga.
63’- Rachel Young scored the equalizer just five minutes later. Young was assisted by Mariah Ruelas, her third assist of the year.
73’- Ten minutes later Ruelas would score a goal of her own to put McNeese up 2-1 with 16 minutes remaining.
MATCH NOTES
• Gabrielle Christy saved five of the six shots by the Wildcats.
• Freshman Rachel Young’s equalizer was her first goal of the season.
• Mariah Ruelas goal was her second of the season and her third career game-winner.
McNeese will advance to face Northwestern State in the semifinals on Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. The Pokes came out on top 2-1 over the Lady Demons in this year’s regular-season contest. No. 2 Northwestern blanked No. 7 Sam Houston State 3-0 in game one Wednesday morning.
The Cowgirls last played in a semifinal match in 2016 where they fell to SFA by 4-2 decision. McNeese Soccer will look to reach the championship game for the first time since 2007. The Pokes won their only conference title in 2006, and McNeese just so happened to be seeded at No.6 in its championship year.
QUOTING HEAD COACH DREW FITZGERALD
“I thought we played really well the first half and managed the game, but maybe got a little too conservative towards the end of the half. They were really in control in the second half, but not terribly dangerous until they scored, and then the game was a battle for both sides. Credit to them; they play incredibly hard, but clean. In our end, I was proud of the defense holding up to a few late dangerous services. Gabie (Gabrielle Christy) played a good match, and Mariah (Ruelas) came on and made a real difference for us.”
