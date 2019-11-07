Cowgirls host Centenary in home opener Friday

LAKE CHARLES—McNeese women’s basketball will host Centenary in its home opener this Friday at the H&HP Complex. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m.
Livestreaming will be provided (subscription) as well as live stats. Links can be found on mcneesesports.com.
All seating is reserved, and admission is $10 for a single game and $12 four doubleheaders. Admission for kids (12 & under) is $5.
Season tickets are also available for $100 for reserved and $1,500 for premium reserved (mid-court lower level).
Tickets can be purchased at the H&HP Ticket office on game day or online here.
For more information on tickets, contact the McNeese Athletics Ticket Office at 337-475-4MSU.
The game is only one of two home games for the Cowgirls in the month of November. McNeese will also host Rice in a noon tilt on, Wednesday, Nov. 27.
McNeese (0-1) is coming off an 81-60 road loss at SMU in its season opener on Tuesday. The Cowgirls left 16 points at the free-throw line and couldn’t overcome a 50-31 halftime deficit.
Seniors Regan Bolton and Damilola Balogun picked up where they left off last season. Bolton leads the Cowgirls in scoring with 15 points, all coming from behind the arc. Balogun was credited with nine rebounds including seven on the defensive end.
It’s the season opener for Centenary, who ended the 2018-19 season with an 8-17 overall record.
GAME INFORMATION
GAME 1: Centenary
GAME TIME: Friday, Nov. 8 (6:30 p.m.)
GAME SITE: H&HP Complex
QUICK HITS:
• It’s the home opener for the Cowgirls and will be one of two home games in the month of November
• Cowgirls look to bounce back from its 81-60 season opening loss at SMU on Tuesday.
• Head coach Kacie Cryer played 11 players against SMU including transfer Shaela Gardner and freshmen Lizzy Ratcliff and Kyla Hamilton.
• Regan Bolton connected on five three-pointers giving her 148 for her career. She needs eight to move into McNeese’s Top 5.
