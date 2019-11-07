Calcasieu Parish Housing Authority hosting landlord workshop

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Human Services Housing Department is hosting a free event for those interested in becoming a Section 8 landlord.
The workshop, which will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, at the Allen P. August Sr. Multipurpose Center, will cover topics related to the Section 8 program and becoming a landlord.
Anyone who owns or manages rental property outside city limits is encouraged to attend.
“Becoming a Section 8 landlord is an investment in the next generation’s success,” said James DeBlanc, a speaker at the event. “Landlords support the community by offering affordable housing and receive rent payments on time.”
Section 8 of the Housing Act of 1937 authorizes rental housing assistance payments to private landlords, according to the Calcasieu Parish Housing Department.
