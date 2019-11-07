Authorities identify victim of Starks hit-and-run, still searching for vehicle

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run in Starks last week was struck by two vehicles, authorities said.
Willis P. Jones, 32, of Starks, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
Jones was struck and killed on Green Moore Road, near La. 12, around 6:40 a.m. on Oct. 29.
Myers said a car driving northbound on Green Moore Road struck Jones, who was standing in the middle of the road. The driver of that car pulled over and attempted to flag down another vehicle for help, at which time a car traveling southbound struck Jones.
The driver of the second car did not stop, Myers said.
Myers said authorities are looking for that car, which is described as a small, newer model car with small LED lights surrounding the headlights. It will have obvious damage to the lower front end.
Myers asked anyone with information related to the hit-and-run to call the Sheriff’s Office at 491-3605 or Crime Stoppers at 439-2222.
Sr. Cpl. Cody Fontenot is the lead investigator.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.