Authorities: Four children under 3 years old left alone while man walked to store

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested on Tuesday for child desertion after deputies found four children left home alone, authorities said.
Deputies responding to a home on Gulf Highway in Lake Charles found a 3-year-old, a 2-year-old and two 6-month-olds alone, according to Kim Myers, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The children’s father, Marcus J. Montgomery, returned to the residence while deputies were at the house, Myers said. Montgomery, 28, said he left the residence to walk to the store, but deputies found the children had been left home alone for more than an hour.
He was booked on four counts of child desertion. Judge Sharon Wilson set bond at $2,000.
The children were released to the care of their mother.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.