U.S. Army launching new campaign to reach new generation of recruits

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army will launch its new marketing campaign, “What’s Your Warrior?” Nov. 11, Veterans Day, “to celebrate the patriotism, service, and sacrifices of all who served in the U.S. military”.
This after falling over 6,000 recruits short of its nationwide goal in 2018.
“Last year, we have seen some troubles for the Lake Charles area when it came to, you know, getting past obstacles and what type of different prospecting methods we were using and when it comes to this now fiscal year, we are now finding better methods," Sergeant Aaron Shoffner, an Army recruiter for Lake Charles said. “We are using more different things that actually grab the new seniors and grads we are looking towards to recruit. ‘What’s Your Warrior’ will focus on reaching out to Americans and the youth of today, future generations, and them being able to use their skills and their assets of technology and market to them.”
Staff Sargeant Michael Thigpen says since he began recruiting in the Lake Area earlier this year, they’ve switched tactics. They’ve been moving more towards social media as a way to connect with potential recruits.
“This campaign is to show that the next generation that their skills and talents can be used to solve the world’s greatest challenges,” Thigpen said. “Since I have been here we have shifted gears on recruiting efforts. We have done more on social media than in the past and have shown an influx of being able to reach our young Americans today.”
This year, the Army did exceed its goal; enlisting more than 68,000 new active-duty soldiers.
Breaking down the numbers from this year’s enlistments, 65% are heading for non-combat roles and the other 35% are going into 10 military occupational specialties.
“We actually are using different things like e-trailers, e-gaming trailers that we go to and we post up near and around schools and other places that we can invite them in and get hands-on experience as to what the army can do,” Shoffner said.
The Army believes focusing more on recruiting leads from e-sports and online competitions centered on video games has led to thousands of enlistments across the U.S.
Shoffner says if anyone in Lake Charles is interested in joining the Army, they can contact him at 337-348-9389 or visit the Army Recruiting Center of Lake Charles located at 2708 Ryan St.
“What’s Your Warrior?” Facts (according to the U.S. Army)
• At its core, “What’s Your Warrior?” celebrates the diverse skills and talents that Army Soldiers use each day to solve the world’s greatest challenges – ones that impact every one of us. It’s only appropriate that we launch the campaign on the same holiday that honors those who have served before them.
• Research tells us that today’s youth want more than just a job. They yearn for a powerful sense of identity that they can apply to something larger than themselves. The campaign communicates there are many ways to be a warrior and, through Army service, Soldiers can contribute to something greater than themselves while simultaneously improving themselves.
• It ties each role within the Army to an aspirational identity to authentically connect with today’s youth by using the immersive storytelling properties that influenced Gen Z’s view of the world and distinguishes the Army from other branches of service by accentuating a key truth: teams are exponentially stronger when diverse talents join forces.
• Stories of real Soldiers representing the Army’s 150 unique careers and eight broad specialty areas, Air & Space, Cyber, Engineering, Ground Combat, Intelligence, Science & Medicine, Signal and Logistics & Support, come to life across broadcast, digital and print channels in an integrated, hyper-targeted campaign.
• Potential enlistees can answer questions about their personal interests and skills to find their inner warrior and match to one of the 150 unique roles within the Army.
