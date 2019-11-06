U.S. Army launching new campaign to reach new generation of recruits

“Last year, we have seen some troubles for the Lake Charles area when it came to, you know, getting past obstacles and what type of different prospecting methods we were using and when it comes to this now fiscal year, we are now finding better methods," Sergeant Aaron Shoffner, an Army recruiter for Lake Charles said. “We are using more different things that actually grab the new seniors and grads we are looking towards to recruit. ‘What’s Your Warrior’ will focus on reaching out to Americans and the youth of today, future generations, and them being able to use their skills and their assets of technology and market to them.”