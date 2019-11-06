Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 10

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This offseason, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.
We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week nine of the regular season.
*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*
Next three up: DeRidder (6-3), Basile (6-3), LaGrange (4-4)
Best team performance from Week 9: Welsh Greyhounds
The Greyhounds responded in a big way vs Port Barre after the Hounds lost seven games in a row. Despite a typical first half for the Hounds this year, Welsh’s second-half adjustments were crucial in the 42-18 win. Quarterback Gavan Guillory had easily the best game of his career as he rushed for over 100 yards and threw for 259 more while accounting for five touchdowns.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.