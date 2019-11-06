Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 10

The Cats hold onto the final spot by the slimmest of margins. The Cats' three losses have come against teams that are a combined 21-6 with two of them coming on the road. The Cats' 22-point loss to Northwood isn't good any way you stretch it. However, this is still an offense that can come up big in key situations which is why they are still ranked. The defense will need to shore up however because the Cats have played themselves into a tough first-round game.