Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 10
By Brady Renard | November 6, 2019 at 9:55 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 4:55 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This offseason, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week nine of the regular season.

*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*


1. OBERLIN TIGERS
2019 record: 9-0
Last Week's Ranking: #1

The Tigers are the clear cut top dog (cat) in the rankings again as Oberlin is now just one win away from a perfect regular season. The Tigers used a big second quarter to pull away from Merryville in the 49-19 win last week. Oberlin had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Trevor Rider and Aiden Reed vs. the Panthers. Oberlin’s passing attack has been strong this year as well as quarterback Levi Peloquin has thrown for over 1,000 yards on the season. Oberlin has clinched a share of the district and can win it outright with a victory over Basile.


2. LCCP TRAILBLAZERS
2019 record: 6-3
Last Week's Ranking: #3

The Blazers are back at the two spot following their longest winning streak of the year. LCCP has won three straight games and is playing dominant football in the second half. During that winning streak, LCCP is averaging 22 points in the third and fourth quarters while they're allowing less than 10. Last week vs. Iowa, LCCP was down in the waning minutes, before Dillion Simon scored on a 69-yard touchdown to force overtime. The junior quarterback rushed for 175 yards in the game to lead the Blazers. LCCP can clinch a share of the district title with a win over South Beauregard this week.


3. IOTA BULLDOGS
2019 record: 7-2
Last Week's Ranking: #2

It's safe to say the Iota Bulldogs are not playing their best football. The Dogs have only scored 34 points over the last three weeks and subsequently, it's resulted in two losses. For reference, Iota averaged 37 points through the first five weeks. Last week vs. Northwest, the Bulldogs put up only 216 yards of offense. In Iota's defense, Northwest returned a number of starters from injury and because of it, are 3-1 since October 11. Dogs will aim to bounce back vs. Mamou.


4. ST. LOUIS SAINTS
2019 record: 6-2
Last Week's Ranking: #4

The Saints have been one of the most consistent teams in the area save for two second-half blown leads vs. Jena and LCCP. Last week, St. Louis proved its worth by rolling the Rams thanks to a strong closing effort. Evan Joubert was the bell cow once again as he totaled 277 rushing yards and four touchdowns as SLC snapped Westlake's win streak. St. Louis is now just a win over Iowa away from claiming at least a share of the district title.


5. SAM HOUSTON BRONCOS
2019 record: 7-2
Last Week's Ranking: #6

It wasn't pretty, but Sam Houston was able to bounce back from its loss to Acadiana as the Broncos downed Lafayette, 39-29. Sam Houston used a 15-point fourth quarter to recapture the lead and pull away. Quarterback Kyle Bartley put on another passing clinic as the senior threw for 424 yards. Tayven Grice and Luke Yuhasz each went over 100 yards receiving on the day with Grice picking up an additional 88 on the ground. Big Sam will look to clinch a top-10 seed with a win over Sulphur.


6. KINDER YELLOW JACKETS
2019 record: 5-4
Last Week's Ranking: NR

The Jackets are back in the top seven after a 1-4 start to the season. The Jackets are getting healthier (especially in the backfield) and are playing an improved brand of football in response. Last week vs. Pickering, both Skyler Leckelt and Ty Fuselier each went over 100 yards as the duo combined for five touchdowns. The Jackets can seal an outright district title with a win over Vinton this week.


7. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS
2019 record: 6-3
Last Week's Ranking: #5

The Cats hold onto the final spot by the slimmest of margins. The Cats' three losses have come against teams that are a combined 21-6 with two of them coming on the road. The Cats' 22-point loss to Northwood isn't good any way you stretch it. However, this is still an offense that can come up big in key situations which is why they are still ranked. The defense will need to shore up however because the Cats have played themselves into a tough first-round game.

Next three up: DeRidder (6-3), Basile (6-3), LaGrange (4-4)

Best team performance from Week 9: Welsh Greyhounds

The Greyhounds responded in a big way vs Port Barre after the Hounds lost seven games in a row. Despite a typical first half for the Hounds this year, Welsh’s second-half adjustments were crucial in the 42-18 win. Quarterback Gavan Guillory had easily the best game of his career as he rushed for over 100 yards and threw for 259 more while accounting for five touchdowns.

