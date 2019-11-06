SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 5, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 5, 2019.
Christopher Michael Tobias, 40, Lufkin, TX: Probation violation.
Clyde Douglas Staton, 44, Austin, TX: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Scott Jared Statum, 39, Starks: No rear reflectors on bicycles; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); resisting an officer.
Byron Lee Benard, 54, DeRidder: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal when turning; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Bradley David Spell, 32, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
Christopher Lee Rachal, 36, Sulphur: First offense DWI; careless operation; reckless operation; hit & run; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; failure to report an accident; failure to obey a traffic sign; negligent injuring.
Chad Everett Jones, 28, Starks: Domestic abuse.
Anthony Alexander Floyd, 34, DeRidder: Video voyeurism.
Dyan John Prejean, 20, Iowa: Domestic abuse aggravated assault; domestic abuse.
Jerome Curtis Goodley, 57, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Christoper Dale Carter, 49, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Ronald Joseph Ullman, 59, Columbia, MS: Aggravated battery.
Marina Montana Mae Ford, 27, Sulphur: Forgery; bank fraud.
Adam Christopher Lee Jones, 30, Opelousas: Contempt of court.
Fredrick Dwayne Jarmon, 18, Sulphur: Disturbing the peace.
Justin John Fore, 32, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Brandon Maurice Williams, 35, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; resisting a police officer with force or violence; battery of a police officer; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
April Marie Lavergne, 34, Westlake: Possession of drug paraphernalia; cruelty to juveniles; possession of a Schedule II drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Shaquille Dion Guy, 25, Lake Charles: Issuing worthless checks under $1,000.
Richard Dale Weston, 67, Lake Charles: Failure to signal when turning; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Cory Joseph RIchard, 25, Ragley: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lanie Michelle McNab, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Marcus Julian Montgomery, 28, Lafeyette: Child desertion (4 charges).
David Christopher Richard Jr., 48, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.
Christian Robert Fauntleroy, 24, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; secretary to require periodical inspection.
Alisha Nicole Oquain, 19, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (4 charges).
John Michael Haley, 31, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Reshema Marie Roy, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; failure to signal while turning; improper display of a temporary license tag.
Benjamin David Robicheaux, 36, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
