Sulphur man arrested after allegedly hitting State Trooper while impaired on I-210

According to Trooper Derek Senegal, Rachal drove around the barricade and struck the passenger side of a fully marked Louisiana State Police unit. After striking the trooper, Rachal allegedly failed to stop and continued to travel west on I-210 before his Ford F-150 became disabled in the roadway. He later submitted to a breath test which showed his blood alcohol content was .272g%, according to police. The legal limit for alcohol in Louisiana is .08.