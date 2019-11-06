Sulphur man arrested after allegedly hitting State Trooper while impaired on I-210

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana State Trooper was hit by an alleged impaired driver on I-210 Monday night while working a traffic detail, according to a post on the Louisiana State Police Twitter page.
The post says a trooper was working a traffic safety detail when their unit was struck by a person believed to be under the influence.
Christopher Rachal of Sulphur was arrested in connection with the incident.
According to Trooper Derek Senegal, Rachal drove around the barricade and struck the passenger side of a fully marked Louisiana State Police unit. After striking the trooper, Rachal allegedly failed to stop and continued to travel west on I-210 before his Ford F-150 became disabled in the roadway. He later submitted to a breath test which showed his blood alcohol content was .272g%, according to police. The legal limit for alcohol in Louisiana is .08.
Rachal was booked into the Calcasieu Correction Center and is facing charges of DWI first offense, careless operation, reckless operation, hit and run driving, flight from an officer, possession of alcoholic beverages in a vehicle, failure to report an accident, failure to obey police officers or traffic signals, and negligent injuring.
The trooper involved in the accident sustained minor injuries.
Louisiana State Police went on to ask drivers to help ensure the safety of workers and other drivers in construction zones by not driving while impaired or distracted.
