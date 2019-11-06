Student brings unloaded gun to Washington-Marion

“This information is for the parents and guardians of students at Washington Marion High School regarding an incident that occurred on campus today. An unloaded gun was confiscated from a student who brought the item to school. At no time were students and faculty threatened. The situation was handled quickly by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office school safety officer with assistance from school administration. We are confident in our crisis management plans and continuously practice our safety protocols and procedures. The proper protocols were followed today thanks to our staff’s dedication to preparing for such situations.”