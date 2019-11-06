State Police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish

The vehicle was struck by a 2017 Kia Forte traveling south on La. 397 that was being driven by Leslie Lewis, 50, of Westlake, Senegal said. The crash caused the Chevrolet to run off the left side of the road, through a ditch, and crash into a utility pole before rolling over onto its right side. The Kia ran off the left side of the road and came to rest in a ditch, Senegal said.