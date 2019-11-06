State Police investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash at the intersection of La. 397 and E. Gauthier Road that occurred around 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police.
Theresa Jones, 82, of Lake Charles succumbed to the injuries sustained during the crash, Senegal said.
The initial investigation revealed a 2001 Chevrolet SUV driven by Courtney Vincent, 31, of Lake Charles was traveling east on Gauthier Road when Vincent allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign.
The vehicle was struck by a 2017 Kia Forte traveling south on La. 397 that was being driven by Leslie Lewis, 50, of Westlake, Senegal said. The crash caused the Chevrolet to run off the left side of the road, through a ditch, and crash into a utility pole before rolling over onto its right side. The Kia ran off the left side of the road and came to rest in a ditch, Senegal said.
Vincent and the passengers in the Chevrolet were properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained moderate injuries. Lewis was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries as well, according to Senegal.
Both drivers and their occupants were transported to a local hospital. Jones, the passenger in the Kia, was also properly restrained at the time of the crash. Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday State Police was notified that Jones had succumbed to her injuries, Senegal said.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
At the time of the crash, Vincent was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign. Additional charges are possible.
