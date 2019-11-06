LSU opens at No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU debuted at No. 2 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State starts the rankings at No. 1. The rest of the top four is: Alabama, and Penn State. Undefeated Clemson sits at No. 5.
LSU hits the road to face Alabama this Saturday. In the AP poll, LSU is No. 1, and Alabama is No. 2.
The College Football Playoff semi-finals take place in Atlanta, GA., and Glendale, AZ on Dec. 28. The national championship is in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
