Louisiana early voter turnout continues to break records

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Across the state, the numbers show more people are turning out to cast their ballots early than ever before.
Since Saturday, long lines have been constant at the Calcasieu Parish Registrar of Voters Office.
“The line was very long..but I decided to stay because this election is very, very important,” said Elsie Lewis.
Saturday’s early voter turnout broke records not only in our area but across the state, with a record 90-thousand people casting their ballots early in a single day.
“The lines have not stopped, we’re getting them in and getting them out as fast as we can,” said Fontenot.
Registrar of Voters Kim Fontenot says in Calcasieu Parish, each day they’re averaging close to 1-thousand voters...something she said speaks volumes in comparison to previous elections.
“Saturday when it started, it was down the stairs...It has not stopped, we think we’re going to get a break but they just keep coming," Fontenot said. "The numbers are just blowing us out, it’s awesome.”
Those numbers certainly set a tone for the November 16th runoff.
Many in Tuesday’s line like disabled veteran Elbert Deville said this election holds a lot of weight, not only because we’ll choose who will govern the state for the next four years.
“I don’t mind the line, I’m very pleased with it..a lot of people feel that it doesn’t pay to vote," said Deville.
“I agree with a lot of what some of the candidates are saying so I’m casting my vote for them," said Elsie Lewis. "This is so important because my mom is 92 years old and she didn’t have a chance what I’m doing now.”
So far, this round of early voting has brought out nearly 5-thousand people to the polls in Calcasieu Parish..and close to 165-thousand people across the state.
Early voting continues through Saturday from 8-thirty am to 6 pm.
The registrar of voters’ office said voting systems were down across the region today, but they were back up after thirty minutes.
