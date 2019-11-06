Legal Corner: Since we have so much wildlife in Louisiana, are there any laws that regulate balloon releases?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please.
Question 1: I have an elderly friend who I think is being scammed. She found a childhood “friend” on Facebook, and long story short, the friend has convinced her to invest in some company by buying gift cards. What can I do? What can she do?
Answer: The new “red flag” for scams is no longer a Nigerian prince, but is payments of anything by gift cards. So please check on your friends that are just now getting into social media – “catfishing,” or imposing as another online, is a constantly evolving art, and the perpetrators are always on the lookout for those unfamiliar with the online traps and scams. So, whenever a gift card is requested, other than for an actual gift, she should cease communication with the “friend” and report it to that social media website.
Unfortunately, the only thing she can do is report the scam to law enforcement, but since the catfishers are usually in another country or are otherwise nearly impossible to track down, she probably will get none of her money back.
Question 2: I saw an article about the dangers of balloon releases to animals. Since we have so much wildlife here, are there any laws that regulate these releases?
Answer: Actually, laws banning mass balloon release are becoming fairly common. You can currently find balloon release laws in the following states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia. Several cities has also enacted bans, the notably larger ones being Louisville, Kentucky, San Francisco and Baltimore, Maryland.
There are different approaches to the bans – some cities forbid the release of balloons made from material that conducts electricity; some cities require balloons be made from bio-degradable material. Florida law states, just as the viewer noted “Legislation finds the release … poses a danger to the environment, particularly to wildlife and marine animals.” Nantucket, Massachusetts bans the “sale of any type of balloon”!
So, you can contact city, parish or your state elected officials and ask them to consider drafting some legislation against balloon releases.
Question 3: I have a duck hunting lease in Calcasieu Parish, but not sure which “zone” I am in, so I am not certain when the season starts for my zone. How can I verify which zone I am in?
Answer: Yes, for decades there were just two zones – East and West – but now there is a Coastal Zone, and all three zones converge in Southwest Louisiana, so we have viewers in all three zones! So, you want to check the zone maps by going to the Wildlife and Fisheries website:
On the website, go to “Hunting” then to “Migratory Birds and Waterfowl” and you will see the map.
Or you can go by the office and get a pamphlet. If it is still unclear, you can contact them and explain your location and they can tell you which area you are in.
