Legal Corner: Since we have so much wildlife in Louisiana, are there any laws that regulate balloon releases?

Answer: The new “red flag” for scams is no longer a Nigerian prince, but is payments of anything by gift cards. So please check on your friends that are just now getting into social media – “catfishing,” or imposing as another online, is a constantly evolving art, and the perpetrators are always on the lookout for those unfamiliar with the online traps and scams. So, whenever a gift card is requested, other than for an actual gift, she should cease communication with the “friend” and report it to that social media website.