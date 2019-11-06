Lake Charles VA Clinic renamed after local veteran

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Community Based Outpatient Clinic is getting a new name, after a hometown veteran.
The facility, located at 3601 Gerstner Memorial Drive, will be renamed the “Douglas Fournet VA Clinic," in honor of Douglas Bernard Fournet.
Fournet was born in Kinder and grew up in Lake Charles, where he graduated from Lake Charles High and attended McNeese State University. He joined the Army in 1966 and served in Vietnam as a first lieutenant.
Fournet died during a firefight while attempting to disable an enemy mine, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs. He protected his fellow soldiers by using his body as a shield. He was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions, making him the only individual from Southwest Louisiana to be given the award.
Members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation introduced legislation in September 2018 to rename the facility in honor of Fournet. On January 3, 2019, Pres. Donald Trump signed the legislation into law.
The Alexandria VA Health Care System will celebrate the renaming of the facility on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at the clinic. The event is open to the public.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.