FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer days near an end as series of fronts arrive through next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Today will be one not to waste indoors as our weather will be fantastic for anything outdoors with morning temperatures in the 50s quickly warming back into the upper 70s by this afternoon. A combination of light winds and ample sunshine mixed with a few clouds at times will make for the perfect day for an outdoor lunch by the lake or dog walk. Patchy fog will be possible late tonight as light winds and higher humidity values combine to result in lows a few degrees warmer into the 60s.
Thursday is set to be a rather busy weather day the arrival of our first in a series of fronts over the next week that transition our pattern back into a chilly one. Look for some rain to be possible by tomorrow morning with the bulk of the storms holding off until the afternoon and continuing into the evening. Ahead of the front, temperatures tomorrow afternoon again top out in the middle to upper 70s but fall into the 40s overnight into Friday morning.
The goods news regarding the storms tomorrow is that all the ingredients for severe weather aren’t coming together to produce a threat of severe weather, although some gusty winds ahead of the line as well as briefly heavy rain at times should be expected with the rain and storms on Thursday into Thursday night. Rainfall amounts between ½ and 1 inch are what is forecast. Heading into Friday, any lingering showers end in the early morning hours, leaving the rest of the day to dry out as clouds will be slow to clear. Temperatures fall through the 50s all day and drop into the 40s after sunset.
Friday night football games will be a bit on the chilly side with temperatures in the 40s by kickoff but without any rain! Take a blanket, hat and coat though if will be outdoors Friday night for any length of time. By Saturday morning, lows in the upper 30s to near 40 will rebound into the lower 60s by afternoon as some sunshine returns.
Our next, and even stronger blast of cold air arrives on Monday as a blue norther cold front pushes chilly Canadian air down to the Gulf Coast with a few showers in its arrival by Monday afternoon and evening. Lows head back into the 30s for a lot of Southwest Louisiana by Tuesday morning and only rebound to around 50 by afternoon on Tuesday. Some areas will be near freezing by early Wednesday morning but too soon to know if winds will calm down enough for frost to develop. Cool temperatures will combine with even more showers late next week to keep the chilly pattern in place for several days, which follows suit with the NOAA prediction of below average temperatures for our area through mid to late November.
