FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer days near an end as series of fronts arrive through next week

Our next, and even stronger blast of cold air arrives on Monday as a blue norther cold front pushes chilly Canadian air down to the Gulf Coast with a few showers in its arrival by Monday afternoon and evening. Lows head back into the 30s for a lot of Southwest Louisiana by Tuesday morning and only rebound to around 50 by afternoon on Tuesday. Some areas will be near freezing by early Wednesday morning but too soon to know if winds will calm down enough for frost to develop. Cool temperatures will combine with even more showers late next week to keep the chilly pattern in place for several days, which follows suit with the NOAA prediction of below average temperatures for our area through mid to late November.