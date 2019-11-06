First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures returning

Expect a mix of sun and clouds to start our Thursday with temperatures in the low 60s for much of southwest Louisiana. The timing of the cold front keeps getting pushed back later in the evening, so we still have a good chance to warm into the afternoon hours. Temperatures could top out once again in the upper 70s before falling overnight thanks to the passage of the cold front. Models not in agreement right now about our chances for rain. Some models showing us getting a good amount of showers during the evening and into the overnight hours, but others have most of the rain dissipating before reaching southwest Louisiana. I’m leaning toward we could see few showers during the evening hours, but not expecting a widespread line of storms to move through. Severe weather chances remain pretty close to zero for this event. We still have rain chances at 70% as there is that possibility of showers and storms during the evening. Some of these showers could linger along coastal areas into Friday morning so a 30% chance of rain remains for an early morning shower.