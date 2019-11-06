First Alert Forecast: Cooler temperatures returning

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lots of sunshine this afternoon is going to help temperatures warm to near 80 degrees! Cloud cover does look like it takes a while to move in, so after sunset expect temperatures to drop quickly back into the 70s. We’ll see a steady cooling into the early morning hours as cloud cover starts to build ahead of our cold front.
Expect a mix of sun and clouds to start our Thursday with temperatures in the low 60s for much of southwest Louisiana. The timing of the cold front keeps getting pushed back later in the evening, so we still have a good chance to warm into the afternoon hours. Temperatures could top out once again in the upper 70s before falling overnight thanks to the passage of the cold front. Models not in agreement right now about our chances for rain. Some models showing us getting a good amount of showers during the evening and into the overnight hours, but others have most of the rain dissipating before reaching southwest Louisiana. I’m leaning toward we could see few showers during the evening hours, but not expecting a widespread line of storms to move through. Severe weather chances remain pretty close to zero for this event. We still have rain chances at 70% as there is that possibility of showers and storms during the evening. Some of these showers could linger along coastal areas into Friday morning so a 30% chance of rain remains for an early morning shower.
Cloud cover plagues the area on Friday with mostly cloudy to completely cloudy skies likely through much of the day and evening into the evening hours. This is going to keep temperatures from warming too much during the afternoon. Highs only top out in the 50s! You’ll definitely need the jackets for much of the day on Friday especially as clouds linger and winds will be out of the north. Into the evening hours we’ll start to see a small clearing of the clouds for Friday night football! The good news is that the rain should be done by this time making for another chilly and breezy Friday night. Be sure to bundle up as you head into the stadium.
Cloud cover continues to clear into the day on Saturday with southwest Louisiana starting off with a mix of sun and clouds trending toward mostly sunny into the afternoon. Temperatures are still going to remain chilly through the weekend as we only warm into the mid 60s during the afternoon. It should be a great day for all of the events around southwest Louisiana so be sure to get out and enjoy the nice fall weather! The jacket will be needed for much of the day though as those temperatures don’t warm much.
We do see a little bit of a warm up into Sunday as we’ll get a good amount of sunshine through the afternoon. Highs top out near 70! This isn’t too warm so a jacket might still be needed through the afternoon. We’ll see temperatures near 70 once again as our next cold front moves through. Now it is kind of early to talk about timing of the cold air, but models are trending towards an cold air blast for the southern United States. We’ll see that cold air making it all the way down to the Gulf coast! Some could see overnight lows just below freezing for a few days! This is still pretty far out, but it’s looking like our next few really cold mornings are on the way!
