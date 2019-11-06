CPSB investigating ‘potentially threatening behavior’ toward Barbe High School

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board is investigating “potentially threatening behavior” toward Barbe High School.
The school board released the following statement on Facebook:
“This information is for the parents and guardians of students at Barbe High School. The Calcasieu Parish School Board is aware of a situation involving potentially threatening behavior towards the school. We want to assure you that this situation has been taken very seriously and is being fully investigated by both our staff and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. The safety of faculty, staff and students will always be our number one priority.”
