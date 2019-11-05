Waitr pulling out of low-performing markets; Louisiana markets won’t be affected

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Waitr has announced plans to pull out of low-performing markets and reduce its workforce.
The food-delivery service, which began in Lake Charles, is doing so to position itself for the future, according to Dean Turcol, media relations director.
Turcol says no Louisiana markets will be impacted.
Which markets will be closed will be based on a growth-and-profitably analysis currently underway, Turcol says. The closures are expected within the next 30 days.
Turcol said employees will be provided with separation packages.
“Eliminating jobs is the last thing a business ever wants to have to do," CEO Adam Price said in a statement. "Actions taken this week were done to best position Waitr for the future and enable the company to continue providing a consistent, reliable experience to our customers, and valuable relationships to our restaurant partners.”
