Veterans Day events in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Many in Southwest Louisiana will be observing Veterans Day next week. Below is a list of events being offered to the public in honor of Veterans Day:
Send your Veterans Day events to news@kplctv.com.
Sulphur Veterans Day Parade: 10 a.m., Nov. 9. Begins in the S-Curve of Maplewood Drive, there is no entry fee. The parade will be followed by a Veterans Program at SPAR’S aquatic center at 11 a.m.
Orange Grove/Graceland Cemetery: Monday, Nov. 11, Avenue of Flags lasts until 5 p.m. They will have a parade, a concert, and other activities are also planned.
Bayou Rum Veterans Day feat. Gyth Rigdon: Sunday at 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Bayou Rum Distillery & Event Center tickets on sale at Bayou Rum’s website
Veterans Day 2019 hosted by Lake Charles City Hall: Saturday at 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park
Veteran’s Day Tribute Tasting hosted by Lake Street Liquor: Nov. 8, Friday at 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Three of the featured wines are a part of their 10th Mountain Division Association and a portion of the proceeds are donated to Military families and veterans.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.