SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 4, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 4, 2019.
Jordan James Roy, 27, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; property damage under $1,000.
Justin Marcus Duhon Jr., 26, Westlake: Domestic abuse; child endangerment (3 charges).
Kerri Seeney Monic, 30, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of stolen firearms; possession of a Schedule II drug; carrying of weapons during a crime; improper display of plates; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug.
Gerald Ivy Bergeron Jr., 34, Lake Charles: Obscenity.
Jacob Samuel Bonnette, 34, Lake Charles: Violation of protective orders.
Amanda Hope Dousay, 40, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Isaac Newton Andrus, 59, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.
Mildred Cecelia Mitchell, 38, Lake Charles: Trespassing (5 charges); theft under $1,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; resisting an officer; crimes against nature by solicitation.
Dominque Rondale Dyer, 32, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; burglary; contempt of court (4 charges).
Autumn Lea Corder, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Deondra LynetteLee McKneely, 20, Baton Rouge: ARDC detainer.
Lance Joseph Cavalier, 41, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (3 charges).
Johnavon Kentrell London Jr., 21, Iowa: Aggravated assault with a firearm; first offense possesson of stolen firearms; battery; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule II.
Martin Samuel Padilla-Munguia, 31, Oberlin: Federal detainer.
David Wayne Hungerford, 43, Lake Charles: Disarming a peace officer; battery of a police officer; resisting a police officer with force; resisting an officers; contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dean Michael Tedrow, 32, Paduch, KY: Second offense DWI; reckless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
Dru Lyn Meq, 30, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000; possession of a Schedule II drug.
