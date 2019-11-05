Oberlin at Basile named week ten TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Basile for the first time since 2009. The undefeated Oberlin Tigers head east with the goal of completing both a 10-0 season along with an outright district title. The Bearcats, on the other hand, can earn a share of the district title with a win over the Tigers.
Basile is riding a four-game winning streak following its Thursday night win over Gueydan. The Bearcats leaned on their defense and running game once again as Isaiah Ceaser topped the century mark while scoring an eye-popping six touchdowns on the ground.
The Tigers too use a strong ground game to pound opponents into submission. Last week vs. Merryville, Oberlin had a pair of 100-yard rushers in Trevor Rider and Aiden Reed. Oberlin’s passing attack has been strong at times this year as well as quarterback Levi Peloquin has thrown for over 1,000 yards on the season.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
