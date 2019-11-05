No. 1 LSU hits the practice field to get ready for No. 2 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU returned to practice Monday afternoon.
Everybody’s freshman All-American Derek Stingley Jr. and JaCoby Stevens, the two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Week, were visibly focused during drills.
Head coach Ed Orgeron revealed All-American safety Grant Delpit will be limited with what he can do this week due to an injury. However, Orgeron added he expects Delpit to be good by Saturday.
The health of Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is also getting lots of attention. Tagovailoa was also on the practice field Monday. He will be splitting practice reps with backup Mac Jones.
The Tigers are trying to end an eight-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on CBS.
