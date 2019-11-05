LSU softball announces 2020 schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team has released the 2020 regular-season schedule.
The schedule features a total of 54 games, with 35 of those contests happening in Tiger Park. The Tigers will take on six teams from the 2019 Women’s College World Series and will have a total of 34 games against 2019 NCAA Tournament teams.
“We are excited to have another challenging schedule,” said head coach Beth Torina. “As always, our SEC competition will provide us with a great challenge and give our fans an opportunity to see some of the nation’s best competition. Also, hosting talented non-conference teams such as ULL and Oklahoma State, as well as several others will continue to add strength to our schedule and help our team to be sharp throughout the year.”
LSU will host four non-conference tournaments in the months of February and March, opening up the 2020 season with the Tiger Classic February 6-9. This will include two matchups with the 2019 NCAA Tournament team Oklahoma State. The LSU Invitational (Feb. 14-16) and the Purple and Gold Challenge (Feb. 21-22) will follow and will include prominent teams in ULL and Sam Houston State, both 2019 NCAA Tournament teams.
The squad will also participate in the Judy Garman Classic February 27-29 in Fullerton California, taking on LMU, Texas Tech, California, Washington, and Colorado State.
The 24-game SEC slate begins March 13-15 with a three-game series on the road at South Carolina. Last season, the Southeastern Conference sent all 13 teams to the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight year. The eight weekends of conference play will begin in early March and close in May with the Tigers hosting Mississippi State, Georgia, Tennessee, and Missouri. The Mississippi State series will feature the Tigers’ annual Teal game on March 21.
Nine-midweek matchups round out the 2020 slate, taking on Central Arkansas, Louisiana Tech (2019 NCAA Tournament team), South Alabama, Northwestern State, Southeastern, ULM, Lamar, Nicholls and McNeese State.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.