Lake Charles man arrested for 36th time following pursuit in Jeff Davis Parish

WELSH, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been arrested for the 36th time after a police pursuit in Jeff Davis Parish, according to Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, spokesman for the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
Gary Jamine Tezeno, 38, was in possession of a large amount of illegal drugs and cash, Ivey says.
Ivey says deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding around 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, near Bryan Road on La. 99. The suspect allegedly led deputies on a vehicle pursuit until he crashed near a gas station in Welsh.
Tezeno fled on foot and was later apprehended near the intersection of North Polk Street and Rowson Street, Ivey said.
Officers with the Welsh Police Department also responded and assisted in the capture of Tezeno. Deputies requested a K-9 and proceeded to search the vehicle.
Police dog Bean found 90 one-pint bottles of Promethazine and more than $4,000 in cash in Tezeno’s possession, according to Ivey.
Tezeno is facing charges of speeding, driving under suspension, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of a legend drug, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.