Justin Hill announces McNeese 2020 Baseball Schedule

The Cowboys will then return home for a seven of the next eight games, starting with a three-game conference series against last year’s regular season champions Sam Houston State on March 27-29, followed by their second game against Louisiana Lafayette on March 31, and finished by a id-week game against Prairie View A&M (April 7) and a three-game series against the Central Arkansas Bears (April 3-5) who the Cowboys defeated to claim their first SLC Tournament crown since 2003.