2019 Holiday Specials on KPLC

November 5, 2019 at 3:12 PM CST - Updated November 5 at 3:12 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Spend the holiday season with special programming on KPLC.

November

Tuesday, Nov. 26

8 p.m. - Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Grand Ole Opry

Wednesday, Nov. 27

8 p.m. - Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

Thursday, Nov. 28

9 a.m. - The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving’s Day Parade

12 p.m. - The National Dog Show

2 p.m. - The 93rd Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving’s Day Parade (repeat)

Friday, Nov. 29

7 p.m. - The National Dog Show (repeat)

Saturday, Nov. 30

7 p.m. - It’s a Wonderful Life

December

Tuesday, Dec. 3

7 p.m. - How the Grinch Stole Christmas (classic cartoon)

7:30 p.m. - How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming

Wednesday, Dec. 4

7 p.m. - Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Thursday, Dec. 5

7 p.m. - Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

Tuesday, Dec. 10

7 p.m. - Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways

Wednesday, Dec. 11

7 p.m. - Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways

Thursday, Dec. 12

7 p.m. - Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways

9 p.m. - A Legendary Christmas with John & Chrissy

Monday, Dec. 16

9 p.m. - Holidays with the Houghs

Monday, Dec. 23

7 p.m. - Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

Tuesday, Dec. 24

7 p.m. - It’s A Wonderful Life

Wednesday, Dec. 25

7 p.m. - How the Grinch Stole Christmas (classic cartoon)

7:30 p.m. How the Grinch Stole Christmas (movie w/ Jim Carrey)

Tuesday, Dec. 31

7 p.m. - A Toast to 2019

9 p.m. - NBC New Year’s Eve Special

January

Wednesday, Jan. 1

10:30 a.m. - Tournament of Roses Parade

